Deutsche Bank to create 165 jobs in Dublin and open data lab

Deutsche Bank is to create 165 jobs in Dublin as part of a major expansion that sees it opening a new data lab in the capital.

The bank said it would be taking on 40 employees to work in the lab, to be known as the Hive, with a number of roles to be created in the area of data science, visualisation and analytics.

“This data lab will generate insights that will enable us to understand and serve our clients better. It will also enhance our ability to comply with regulatory requirements, further strengthen controls and reduce costs,” said the bank’s group chief operating officer, Kim Hammonds.

The bank also announced plans to create a further 125 technology and operation roles in Dublin to support its global markets and corporate and investment banking divisions.

Critical capabilities

Deutsche Bank, which employs more than 650 people in East Point Business Park, recently introduced a new strategy aimed at modernising and simplifying its technology by insourcing critical technology capabilities, automating processes and using data to tailor its products and services to clients’ evolving needs.

The bank has had a presence in Ireland since 1991. Globally it employs about 100,000 staff in more than 70 countries.

IDA Ireland welcomed the announcement with its chief executive, Martin Shanahan, describing the choice of Dublin for the new data lab as “a great endorsement of the technology talent and expertise here”.