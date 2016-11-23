Deposit for first time buyers reduced to 10% as Central Bank eases mortgage rules

First time buyers will only be required to have a deposit of 10 per cent regardless of the value of a property when applying for a mortgage as a result of a decision by the Central Bank to relax its macroprudential rules.

This is a shift from the current requirement, which puts the ceiling at 90 per cent for loans up to €220,000 but at 80 per cent for the balance of loans above that level.

This means that first time buyers will be able to borrow up to 90 per cent of a value of a home. The 20 per cent minimum deposit requirement (i.e. maximum LTV ratio of 80 per cent) continues to apply to second and subsequent buyers.

The 3.5 times ceiling on the loan to income ratio remains unchanged. Requirements for buy to let borrowers and the exemptions for negative equity mortgage borrowers from the measures also remain unchanged.

The Central Bank said the review affirms that the overall framework is appropriate and the measures are contributing to financial and economic stability, reducing the risk of unsustainable lending and borrowing.

In addition, 5 per cent of the value of new lending to first time buyers will be allowed above the 90 per cent LTV limit, and 20 per cent of the value of new lending to second and subsequent buyers for primary residences will be allowed above the 80 per cent LTV limit.

Previously, the level was 15 per cent across the board. The current two-month valuation period will be extended to four months in recognition of the fact that a portion of house sales can take longer than the average three months to conclude.

All changes will be effective from January 1st, 2017. The mortgage rules were introduced in February 2015.

Governor Philip Lane said: “Over the past 18 months, the measures have helped to ensure that those who buy homes are better prepared to manage their mortgage payments in the event of a future downturn in the economy or in the housing market.

“The 3.5 times ceiling on the loan to income ratio remains unchanged. The 90 per cent loan to value ratio limit for all first time buyers simplifies the overall framework, with only 5 per cent of lending permitted above this level.

“The 20 per cent allowance for lending above the 80 per cent loan to value ceiling for second and subsequent buyers is broadly in line with current lending patterns.

“The loan to value requirements for all other buyers will remain in place. Taken together, these measures constitute a sustainable framework to underpin our financial stability objectives.”