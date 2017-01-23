Credit unions step up mortgage presence with €400m to lend

Credit unions are stepping up their efforts to capture some of the rising mortgage demand arising from the government’s help-to-buy scheme, by developing a new mortgage framework. However despite the move, credit unions will still likely take a less than 5 per cent share of the mortgage market.

In a “milestone” for the credit union sector, the Solution Centre, an innovation hub owned by credit unions, has built an end-to-end mortgage support framework, including assessment and standardised administration processes, which will facilitate 32 credit unions in their mortgage lending

Kevin Johnson, CEO of the credit union representative body CUDA, which manages the Solution Centre, says the initiative will help many credit unions make the move into the mortgage market, by offering ongoing access to specialist mortgage and legal expertise to support their own internal resources.

“Unlike banks, credit unions aren’t required to deliver profits for shareholders so anything we offer is priced to meet the needs and demands of members, and credit unions are ideally placed to fill the gap in the market left by building societies,” Mr Johnson said.

Credit unions are expected to target first-time buyers, trader uppers and those looking to acquire properties in tenant purchase and affordable housing schemes.

“The recent changes to the Central Bank’s mortgage rules and the Government’s ‘help to buy’ scheme will boost the number of first time buyers looking to buy, and should encourage the developers to build more new homes. Credit unions are ready to play their part in helping people to own their own homes,” Mr Johnson said.

Restrictive regulations

While credit unions already offer mortgages, their ability to do so is restricted by regulations. These dictate that credit unions can only lend 10 per cent of their loan for terms greater than 10 years, and many credit unions did not have the capability, heretofore, of lending under these terms. As a result, just 2 per cent of the €5 billion credit unions have available for lending has been lent out on terms over 10 years. Now however, with this new infrastructure, more credit unions should be able to lend, which could free up a pot of some €400 million, or the remaining 8 per cent that has not yet been lent.

Credit unions would also like to see the regulations loosened, which would allow them to lend even more.

“It is now essential that these restrictive limits are increased in order to allow more people get their home loan from their credit union,” Mr Johnson said.

But with these limits in place, the scope for credit unions to ramp up their mortgage lending is limited.

Investec economist Philip O’Sullivan says that despite the move, he would expect the credit unions to take a less than 5 per cent share of the mortgage marketd and he’d be “surprised” if credit unions managed to hit the €250 million in lending mark in 2017. However, he notes that in tandem with other alternative lenders, such as Frank Money, seeking to enter niche elements of the market this year, up to 5-10 per cent of new mortgage lending could potentially come from non-mainstream lenders in the second half of this year. With mortgage rates still significantly higher in Ireland than across the rest of the Eurozone, such a development would be good news for consumers, as a more competitive market place would put pressure on lenders to cut rates.