Colin Morgan takes top job at Key Capital as Conor Killeen steps aside

Key Capital cofounder and chief executive Conor Killeen has stepped aside from this role after 16 years to become the investment group’s chairman.

Mr Killeen has handed over the reins to Irish executive Colin Morgan, who has been chief operating officer at Key Capital since joining the firm in early 2014. Mr Morgan has also taken a near 10 per cent stake in the business as part of this transition. Mr Killeen will continue in a full-time role with Key Capital and focus on client work. He and his family will also continue to own a majority stake in the business.

Mr Morgan (44) will be responsible for day-to-day management and execution of the group’s strategy. Having qualified as an accountant with PwC, he worked for Credit Suisse and Dresdner Kleinwort in London and is a former chief executive of both Quinn Insurance, now Liberty Insurance, and Setanta Sports, which is now branded as Eir Sport.

Development

Commenting on Mr Morgan’s appointment, Mr Killeen said: “Over the past three years, Colin has demonstrated the leadership qualities and capabilities evident when we first worked together in London in 1998.

“He has helped me position Key Capital for the next stage of development and in particular, has been instrumental in the appointment of Martin Lally (investment management), Conor Moran (principal investments), Jonathan Dalton (corporate finance), Fintan Maher (private investments) and Siobhán Lennon (Sunrise Media) to leadership positions within the group.”

Key Capital was set up in 2001 and operates from offices in Dublin and London. It provides advisory services to corporate and high net-worth clients, and investment management services to institutional clients. It has about 300 clients in total.

It also holds equity positions in a portfolio of operating businesses through Principal Investment Group. This includes ownership of The Sunday Business Post newspaper and an associated printing business in Mahon Point in Cork.

Key Capital group companies employ 140 staff and had turnover of €27 million in 2016.