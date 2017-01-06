Christmas Day sees 220,000 AIB customers bank online

More than 220,000 AIB customers took time out from the festivities on Christmas Day to bank online.

The bank said more than 80 per cent of this activity originated on smartphones, with mobile use up 29 per cent year-on-year on the day.

“Although Christmas is traditionally a very quiet day for banking, our data shows that over 220,000 customers checked in on Christmas Day to review their balance, check for pending transactions, transfer funds, pay a bill or top-up a phone,” AIB’s head of digital channel development Seán Jevens said.

Global spread

AIB’s data also revealed the global spread of this activity by its customers. Logins came from more than 120 countries, with the top five being the UK, Poland, the US, Spain and Australia.

The bank, which is 99.9 per cent owned by the State, said more than 600,000 customers now used its mobile banking app, logging in to manage their finances over eight million times a month.

“The migration to online banking is also not unique to the personal customer base,” Mr Jevens said. “In the run up to Christmas, we experienced the highest ever payment volumes on our internet business banking service on December 21st. This growing demand is driving our continued investment in technology.”