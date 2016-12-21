China grants €6.89bn investment quota to Ireland

China has given Ireland a 50 billion yuan (€6.89 billion) investment quota under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, the People’s Bank of China announced in Beijing on Wednesday.

Launched in 2011, RQFII is a programme under which overseas institutions can use China’s yuan currency, which is also referred to as the renminbi (RMB), raised offshore to invest directly in mainland China, including shares, bonds and money market investments.

The news makes Ireland the 18th jurisdiction granted access to China’s capital markets under what are seen as the more flexible of the country’s two main licences for foreign institutional investors. Other countries include Britain, France, Germany and South Korea.

In June, China granted the US a 250 billion yuan (€240 billion) quota under the RQFII programme. Hong Kong has the largest RQFII quota at 270 billion yuan (€37.4 billion).

RQFII is considered much less restrictive than the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) platform, where investors must allocate at least half of their quota to equities (A-shares).

Chinese financial authorities have been trying to boost the use of the yuan internationally, as part of broader effort by the government of president Xi Jinping to reform the economy.

The move is part of intensified efforts by Chinese authorities to liberalise its capital markets. Foreign interest has flagged after the near-collapse of China’s equity markets in the summer of 2015 and the accompanying heavy-handed official intervention to prop up the share markets. A sudden devaluation of the currency in August 2015 also caused a setback.

The licences are granted approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).