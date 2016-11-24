Charities deny getting donations from ‘vulture fund’-linked Matheson Foundation

The children’s charity Barnardos and Temple Street Children’s hospital say they have never received any donations from a foundation linked to the corporate law firm Matheson, contradicting a claim on the foundation’s website.

The Matheson Foundation, which has been criticised for doubling as a provider of shareholder services to so-called “vulture fund” clients of the firm, says on its website it “supports” charities including Barnardos and Temple Street.

Fergus Finlay, chief executive of Barnardos, told RTE Radio’s Liveline today that this is “not true” and said he wants to disassociate Barnardos from any entities that might be involved in the repossession of homes.

Clients

Several clients of Matheson law firm, such as Mars Capital, have bought distressed home loans through entities legally owned by the Matheson Foundation. Mars is owned by the trusts Eurydice, Medb and Badb, which operate as the Matheson Foundation.

Mr Finlay confirmed his position this evening, speaking to the Irish Times.

“We’ve never had anything from the Matheson Foundation,” he said.

Mr Finlay said that in October 2006, he made a presentation to staff of the law firm, who pledged to support Barnardos through fund-raising events.

“I remember them mentioning a karaoke night. And we got a cheque from the firm thereafter, which we were grateful for. But any suggestion that we are supported by the Matheson Foundation is completely wrong,” he said.

Temple Street is also currently listed on the website of the Matheson Foundation as a “partner”.

The hospital’s charity arm said it had received no donations from the Matheson Foundation.

“Having reviewed our records, we have no note on file of having received any donations from Matheson Foundation,” it said.

Temple Street contacted the law firm to ask why it was listed on its website as a partner. It said it has, so far, received no response.

Matheson has yet to make any comment on the assertions by Temple Street and Barnardos.