Central Bank warns about unauthorised investment firm

The Central Bank has issued a warning about an unauthorised investment firm.

The firm, 3G Equity Partners (Brazil), is not authorised by the bank to operate in Ireland as an investment firm or to provide investment advice.

It is a criminal offence to offer such services without authorisation, and those who do business with the company are not covered under the Investor Compensation Scheme.

281 unauthorised firms

A list of unauthorised firms published to date is available on the Central Bank website.

Since August 1998, the names of 281 unauthorised firms have been published.