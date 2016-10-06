Central Bank says Irish motor claims soared 42% in decade as premiums fell

Irish motor insurance claims have surged by 42 per since 2005 to €1.3 billion, even as premiums fell by 25 per cent to €1.25 billion, according to Central Bank deputy governor Cyril Roux.

Insurance companies operating in the motor market in Ireland have racked up €684 million of underwriting losses between 2013 and 2015 against the backdrop of soaring court awards and increased car usage in a recovering economy, Mr Roux told the Oireachtas Finance Committee on Thursday.

“Low premiums and high payouts cannot last and ultimately result in failure - and further consumer detriment,” Mr Roux.

While insurers were able to rely on investment returns for several years to bolster their earnings even as claims costs rose, investment returns have been hit recently in a low interest rates environment.

He said that companies may fail when poorly selecting risks or underpricing risk.

Setanta

“This, together with limited shareholder support, is likely to have been the main driver of the failure of Setanta in Malta [in 2014]and Enterprise Insurance in Gibraltar [IN JUY], although only their local prudential supervisors are in a position to tell,” he said.

“Average premium rates over the cycle are driven by the overall claims charge, if not exclusively,” he said.

“Policy actions that would result in a reduced level and uncertainty of claims would contribute to reducing the rise of average premium levels or might even reverse the trend.”

Motor insurance rates have increased by almost 70 per cent in the last three years as insurers have sought to return to profitability amid rising claims costs.

A Government-led working group is currently reviewing the factors behind rising motor coverage in Ireland in recent years, with a view to identifying priority actions by the end of this month.