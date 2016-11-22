Central Bank issues warning over investment firm

Lawson Management Group is not authorised to provide investment services in Ireland

Ciara O'Brien
The Central Bank say Lawson Management Group is not authorised to provide investment services in Ireland. Photograph: David Sleator

The Central Bank has issued a warning about an unauthorised investment firm, Lawson Management Group, offering services in Ireland.

Authorities said the firm is not authorised to provide investment services here, and any consumer who deals with them is not covered by the Investor Compensation Scheme.

The Central Bank publishes the names of unauthorised firms on its website. Since 1998, 284 companies have been added to that list.