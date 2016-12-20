Central Bank denies it is being bullied by the banks on trackers

Central Bank Governor Philip Lane has denied the financial regulator is afraid of financial lenders after earlier accepting he didn’t know exactly how many mortgage account customers may have been wrongly denied a tracker rate.

Under intense questioning from TDs and Senators at the Oireachtas finance committee on Tuesday, Mr Lane disagreed that the Central Bank was being bullied by the banks.

The accusation came after Mr Lane said there may be many more mortgage account customers who were switched from a tracker rate than previously stated.

His comments come after the Central Bank issued new figures yesterday indicating that 8,200 account holders had been identified as having been refused a tracker rate in accordance with their contract.

Fianna Fail’s finance spokesman Michael McGrath questioned the numbers, claiming that by his calculations as many as 15,000 mortgage account holders may have been impacted by lenders’ refusals to give them a tracker interest rate.

“It is shocking and shameful that the Central Bank can’t force them (the banks) to admit the real figures,” said committee chairman John McGuinness.

The session was suspended briefly after committee members asked the Central Bank to come up with a more accurate list of affected accounts.

Following its resumption, Mr Lane acknowledged that the numbers impacted by the crisis was likely to be close to 15,000.

Earlier in the meeting Mr Lane refused to accept responsibility for any wrongdoing on the part of the regulator for not intervening on behalf of account holders.

Sinn Fein’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the Central Bank had shown an “absolute complete failure of its duties on consumer protection.”

”It was the bankers who robbed them but the Central Bank owes them an apology for not intervening,” he said.