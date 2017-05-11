Central Bank consults on credit union investment framework

The Central Bank is consulting on changes to the investment framework for credit unions following a review. The changes could facilitate credit union investment in additional types of bonds and potentially social housing.

Under existing regulations, credit unions can invest in a range of specified investment classes including government securities, bank deposits, bank bonds and collective investment schemes.

In an effort to ensure that investment regulations remain appropriate for the sector, the Central Bank undertook the review earlier this year.

The consultation paper seeks views from credit unions on the potential changes and whether additional investment classes are appropriate for credit unions.

Responding to the publication of the bank’s consultation paper, the Credit Unon Development Association (CUDA) acknowledged the progress that this can make to allowing credit unions assist with Ireland’s housing shortage.

“Credit unions have significant funds to invest and we are seeking opportunities to use these funds for the mutual benefit of their members and the wider communities” said Kevin Johnson, chief executive of the CUDA.

The consultation remains open until June 28th.