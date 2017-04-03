Central Bank appoints Bernard Sheridan as interim deputy governor

The Central Bank of Ireland has appointed Bernard Sheridan as acting deputy governor with responsibility for financial regulation with effect from April 8th.

This interim move follows the resignation of Cyril Roux, who gave notice of his departure on February 28th.

Mr Roux will be on gardening leave from April 8th with the Central Bank expected to advertise for a permanent replacement shortly.

Mr Sheridan will take up a range of duties in addition to his consumer protection portfolio.

Following the conclusion of the deputy governor recruitment process, he will then transfer to the post of director of corporate affairs. This is a position that will become vacant in the autumn when John Coyle leaves the regulator.

In this interim period, Ed Sibley, director of credit institutions, will replace Mr Roux on the European Central Bank’s supervisory board while director of policy and risk Gerry Cross will replace Mr Roux on the European Securities and Markets Authority and European Banking Authority’s board of supervisors.

The Central Bank also announced the appointment of Peter Sinnott as director of financial operations. He is currently the head of the financial markets division.