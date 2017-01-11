Cantor Fitzgerald’s Irish profits decline in 2015

Stockbroking and wealth management firm Cantor Fitzgerald’s Irish unit saw its earnings decline by 90 per cent in 2015 as it had benefitted in the previous year from a massive distribution by the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) to members.

Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, led by chief executive Ronan Reid, posted a pre-tax profit of €506,096 profit in 2015, down from €6.08 million for the previous year, when it benefitted from a €4.58 million payment from the ISE, according to recently-filed accounts.

The ISE made a total €27 million special payment to its founder members in 2014 following a demutualisation of the exchange.Cantor Fitzgerald owns 8.4 per cent of the bourse, having spent €934,250 increasing its stake from 6 per cent in 2014 as another original shareholder Royal Bank of Scotland sold its holding.

Gross income at Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland in 2015 rose to €16.8 million from €15.8 million for the previous year. However, administrative expenses grew at a faster pace, to €16.4 million from €14.9 million.

The average number of employees grew by almost 10 per cent during the reporting year to 110, according to the accounts.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s presence in Ireland stems from its 2012 purchase of Dolmen Securities. The company received a large income boost in the first week of this year when it was included among a group of managers that sold €4 billion of bonds for the State.