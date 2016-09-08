Cantillon: Property SPVs have gone from no tax to paying double

SPVs now hold billions of euro worth of assets effectively stuck in complex structures

As they say in the inner city area that surrounds Dublin’s docklands financial district: “Hate tha’...”. Photograph: Dave Meehan

As they say in the inner city area that surrounds Dublin’s docklands financial district: “Hate tha’...”. Photograph: Dave Meehan

 

The special purpose vehicles used by the likes of Goldman Sachs and Cerberus that exploited a tax-free loophole when buying up portfolios of distressed Irish property assets must be kicking themselves on the double this week.

The loophole, originally intended for global debt securitisation, has been closed by the State after sustained reporting of the “section 110” issue in this newspaper and elsewhere, and complaints in the Dáil from TDs Stephen Donnelly and Pearse Doherty.

Not only is the tax-free loophole gone, however. Irish property-owning SPVs now hold billions of euro worth of assets that are now effectively stuck in complex structures with a headline tax rate of 25 per cent, double the normal rate.

As they say in the inner city area that surrounds Dublin’s docklands financial district: “Hate tha’...”.

Following lobbying in the late 1990s from the local law firms and accountants that service international funds, the State created a SPV (section 110) regime to attract global financial securitisation to these shores.

Because no actual trading was taking place in Ireland, the regime was set up to make Irish-based SPVs tax neutral.

When the Irish economy crashed and the State bought and then started selling portfolios of distressed property loans, international funds cottoned on that the loans could be housed in these SPVs, avoiding Irish tax.

It was probably one of the greatest giveaways in the history of the State.

The SPVs had a headline rate of 25 per cent due to their investment, as opposed to trading, income. It was good optics, if little else.

But because of the way they were set up, they never declared any profits at all. 25 per cent of nothing is still nothing.

With the closure of the loophole for Irish property, some SPVs have gone, overnight, from paying no tax to paying twice the rate of everybody else.

It also isn’t all that easy for them to strip the assets out of the complex structures and flip them into normal companies, paying a normal rate.

They’re effectively stuck. Is that the distinct whiff of tax justice in the air?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.