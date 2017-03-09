Cantillon: Lotto regulator seems a bit unsure about the numbers

The National Lottery regulator appeared before an Oireachtas committee hearing on Tuesday, but he didn’t provide as much information to members as might have reasonably been expected.

The lotto franchise was sold to Premier Lotteries Ireland’s parent in 2014 for €405 million, and since the still-newish operator took over, it has become harder to win and more costly to play.

Under Liam Sloyan’s tenure in charge as regulator, which began in 2015, there has also been a proliferation in games offered through the online channel, including a €20 scratch card game, amid concern over an increase in problem gambling.

However, Sloyan appeared unsure on Tuesday about the number of games currently being offered online or the price tags attached.

Riskier elements

As defender of the public interest and enforcer of the regulations, part of Sloyan’s job is to rein in the operator’s dalliance with riskier elements of the gaming world.

Despite this, he couldn’t remember how many new games he had officially sanctioned, eventually guessing it was “somewhere between 30 and 40”.

Sloyan also seemed a touch vague on the precise vetting criteria being used, suggesting nonetheless it was consistent with relevant literature on problem gambling.

When it came to player protections and a potential loophole allowing users to open multiple accounts, he deflected questions on the grounds of commercial sensitivity.

Effective monopoly

Of the 69 requests from the operator for changes or additions, he said he had sanctioned 59 but failed to provide details of the 10 refused requests, again on the grounds of commercial sensitivity even though the lotto is an effective monopoly with no competitors.

And if this wasn’t bad enough, two years after the operator was forced to postpone a midweek lotto draw in the face of a technology meltdown, the biggest fiasco in Irish lotto history, there is still no published report as to what went on.

Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane suggested there seemed to be a lack of supervision of how PLI was pushing its products, an assertion that, on reflection, might at least merit a little bit more discussion.