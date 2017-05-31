Business Podcast: AIB’s share sale explained

With an expected price tag of €3 billion, the AIB flotation green-lighted by the Finance Minister Michael Noonan on Tuesday, will be one of the biggest in Europe in recent years.

Does that mean the government will have extra money to spend on much-needed infrastructure once the sale goes through? Not exactly, Cliff Taylor tells the latest Inside Business podcast.

Inside Business podcast

Under restrictive EU rules, the Government must use the proceeds of the sale to pay down debt. With the Irish market badly exposed to the impending Brexit, the panel discuss whether now is the time to plead our case to our European partners.

Later on in the podcast, Mark Paul tells us about the ‘immunity phone’, in the context of a bid rigging case at the Central Criminal Court, and he is joined by Barry O’Halloran for a discussion on Ryanair’s profits and the final divorce settlement in the Mercantile pub row.