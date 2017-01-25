Bus Éireann to warn Oireachtas over its financial situation

Management at the State-owned Bus Éireann will again today re-iterate that the company is in danger of going out of business unless drastic and decisive action is taken to address its precarious financial situation.

Senior management will tell the Oireachtas transport committee that if nothing is done the whole of the company, including the jobs of all 2,600 employees, is in jeopardy.

Acting chief executive Ray Hernan in a statement to the committee said : “This is not scare mongering. This is the stark reality of what this organisation now faces.”

He indicated that the projections for losses at the company are deteriorating and that the deficit for 2016 could now be up to €9 million.

“Losses in the order of €8-9m for 2016 will mean our total reserves are now depleted to circa €7m, i.e. less than one year’s reserves at the current run rate of losses,” he said.

“Costs are increasing at a faster rate than revenue growth, driven by both payroll and non-payroll categories.”

The deteriorating financial position at Bus Éireann in general stems from losses being incurred at its “Expressway” commercial coach service, which is facing intense competition from private operators on inter-urban routes.

Mr Hernan is expected to be questioned strongly at the committee hearing on a highly controversial survival plan for the company which he put forward last week.

This included redundancies - potentially compulsory redundancies - as well as cuts to premium payments, allowances and the introduction of some out-sourcing.

The company in return has offered pay rises of one to three per cent per year for four years.

Unions have argued that the measures proposed by the company would lead to reductions in earnings of up to 30 per cent for staff. They will not engage in direct talks with management unless the survival plan proposals are withdrawn.

Unions have also vowed to resist the management plans and are to meet on Thursday to draw up their own strategy.