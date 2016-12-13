Britain sells further 1% of Lloyds shares
Government’s stake in banking group falls to below 7%
Britain cut its stake in Lloyds Banking to below 7 per cent on Tuesday as it continued with a fresh attempt to return the lender to full private ownership over the next year. (Photograph: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)
Britain cut its stake in Lloyds Banking to below 7 per cent on Tuesday as it continued with a fresh attempt to return the lender to full private ownership over the next year.
Lloyds said in a statement the government has reduced its stake in the bank by about 1 percentage point to 6.93 per cent.
UK Financial Investments Limited (UKFI), which manages the government’s stake in the bailed-out bank, resumed share sales in October, having halted them almost a year ago because of market turbulence.
Lloyds was rescued with a £20.5 billion taxpayer-funded bailout during the 2007-09 financial crisis, leaving the state holding 43 per cent.
Reuters