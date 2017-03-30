Brexit: JPMorgan Chase mulls plans for Dublin move

JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to buy a Dublin office building as the company considers expanding here after the UK’s vote to leave the European Union, sources said.

The lender is negotiating the potential purchase of a building in Dublin’s Capital Dock that’s being developed by a venture between Kennedy Wilson Holdings and Ireland’s National Asset Management Agency, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans are private. The building, at 200 Capital Dock, has about 130,000 square feet (12,000 square meters) of space, the people said. That’s enough for more than 1,000 workers.

The company already employs about 500 people in Ireland.

“Other options are still very much on the table. We want to see how negotiations progress,” JPMorgan said in a statement. “No final decisions have been made.”

Nama and Kennedy Wilson declined to comment.

British prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to pull Britain out of the European single market has prompted international banks to begin looking to move jobs to other EU countries. Estimates for the number of people who could move range from 4,000 to more than 200,000.

“There will inevitably be some staff who will be asked to consider relocation,” Daniel Pinto, JPMorgan’s investment bank head, and Mary Callahan Erdoes, chief executive officer of asset management, said in a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg. “We will notify you as soon as we are prepared to make changes that may impact your specific business,” they said.

Dublin is among the locations being considered by JPMorgan for an enlarged EU hub following the Brexit vote. Before the June 23 referendum, chief executive Jamie Dimon told UK staff that as many as 4,000 people could be relocated in the event of Brexit. In January, he said that number could be even higher - or lower - depending on how the government’s negotiations play out.