Barclays scouts Irish tech start-ups in insurance, finance and regulatory sectors

Barclays Bank is looking for Irish tech start-ups to take part in its London-based accelerator programme and a recruitment event for the programme is taking place in Dublin today.

Ten start-ups from the finance, insurance and regulatory technology sectors will be chosen to participate in the 13-week accelerator programme, supported by Techstars, and each will receive up to $120,000 investment from Techstars and access to mentorship. They will also be introduced to Barclays and Techstars’ expansive professional networks.

The 10 companies will be based at the Barclays’ London Rise venue; a collaborative community space designed to support start-ups and entrepreneurs.

Martin Cass, vice-president at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management Ireland, said Ireland has become a hotbed for technology start-ups, adding the programme is a unique opportunity for Irish technology start-ups to leverage the global capabilities of Barclays and Techstars, and the programme’s additional investment can be used to scale day-to-day business activities in the future.

“We’re especially excited about meeting start-ups working on applications of AI/machine learning, blockchain, payments, cyber-security and big data.”

Since its introduction in 2014, the Barclays Accelerator Programme has supported 70 companies worldwide which have gone on to raise $47.51 million in funding.