Barclays chief under investigation in London and New York

Barclays chief executive James Staley is under investigation by regulators in London and New York over allegations that he responded to an anonymous complaint about a senior executive by trying to identify the whistle-blower, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Staley is alleged to have tried to unmask a tipster who alerted the bank to a personal matter involving a senior executive, said the person, who declined to be named because the probe isn’t yet public. Trying to identify the complainant could violate US and UK laws protecting whistle-blowers.

The Financial Conduct Authority in London is investigating the case, which is also under scrutiny by the Department of Financial Services in New York, the person said.

Staley has revamped his management team and refocused on the bank’s priority markets since he assumed leadership of Barclays in late 2015. He also rebuffed calls to spin off or radically shrink the investment bank, instead opting to speed up business sales and sell down the firm’s African banking stake. Staley has slashed about 6,000 jobs in the last six months and cut dividends after fourth-quarter profit fell.

The Barclays’s chief ascended to the top job after more than three decades at JPMorgan Chase and Co. A spokeswoman for the London-based bank and the DFS declined to comment. The FCA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Barclays has taken a more aggressive posture toward government allegations than some of its rivals. While other lenders settled similar claims, Barclays balked at paying the amount the government sought to resolve allegations that it deceived investors who purchased $31 billion of mortgage-backed securities a decade ago, before the housing bubble popped. The bank is now defending a lawsuit brought by the US Justice Department in December over the matter. The bank has called those allegations “disconnected from the facts.”

If found to have violated whistle-blower laws, Barclays could face penalties from regulators.

In an unrelated matter, Barclays has been accused of unfairly dismissing an employee who levied a complaint. Richard Boath, who was Barclays’s chairman of financial institutions, said in a UK. lawsuit that he was interviewed by the Serious Fraud Office in 2014 as part of its investigation into the bank’s £7 billion fundraising at the height of the financial crisis. Boath said he was dismissed from the bank in 2016 as a “direct result” of the SFO giving a transcript of the interview to the bank, his lawyer, Jonathan Cohen, said to an employment tribunal last year.

Barclays declined to comment at the time. Boath is suing the bank over claims related to pay, unfair dismissal and whistle-blowing.

Bloomberg