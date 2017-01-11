Banks among top Iseq gainers as US broker turns positive

Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB were among the main gainers on the Iseq in early trading on Wednesday as New York investment Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded its stance on both shares.

KBW analyst Daragh Quinn raised his recommendation on Bank of Ireland to “outperform”, the equivalent of a “buy” rating, from “market perform” as he increased his price target for the stock by 4c to 28c.

Meanwhile, the analyst raised his view on Permanent TSB to “market perform,” the equivalent of “hold”, from “underperform”, with his price target jumping to €3.10 from €2.20.

Shares in Bank of Ireland rose by 2.1 per cent to 24.8c in the first half hour of trading in Dublin, while Permanent TSB advanced by 1.9 per cent to €2.77.

Meanwhile, the Iseq edged 0.04 per cent higher to 6,603.89 points, while the FTSE dipped by 0.14 per cent and the pan-European Stoxx 600 index declined by 0.1 per cent.