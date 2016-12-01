Bank of Ireland shares rise as ECB eases capital target

Bank of Ireland shares rose as much as 3 per cent in early trading on news that the European Central Bank has set a lower minimum regulatory capital requirement for next year, as the regulator eased the terms of its capital targets for euro area lenders.

Bank of Ireland said on Thursday the ECB has informed it that it must hold common equity Tier 1 capital, a buffer against unexpected losses, equivalent to 8 per cent of risk-weighted assets from January. This compares to a minimum target of 10.25 per cent that was set for 2016 under the ECB’s last so-called annual supervisory review and evaluation process (Srep) for banks.

Key difference

However, the key difference between both numbers is that a non-mandatory part of the previous target, known as Pillar 2 guidance (P2G), has now been carved out of the headline Srep requirement set for banks.

“As expected, Bank of Ireland has not revealed any information on what sort of P2G level it has received from the ECB, although we expect this to be broadly similar - maybe slightly lower - to the total” requirement received from the ECB last year, said Owen Callan, an analyst with Investec in Dublin.

Bank of Ireland has easily met the new requirement, as its capital ratio was 13 per cent at the end of September.

Shares in Bank of Ireland rose as much as 3 per cent to 20.7 cent in early trading in Dublin.