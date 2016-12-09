Bank of Ireland shares fall as Fairfax sells more equity

Bank of Ireland’s shares dropped in early trading on Friday as one of the companies behind a rescue investment in the bank in 2011 decided to sell half of its remaining stake.

Fairfax Financial Holdings, founded by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, plans to sell 415 million worth of Bank of Ireland stock at 23c each through Deutsche Bank, which would reduce its holding from 2.9 per cent to about 1.5 per cent.

Shares in Bank of Ireland fell as much as 5.8 per cent in Dublin to 23c.

Mr Watsa together with New York billionaire Wilbur Ross had led a €1.1 billion investment by five companies in Bank of Ireland in 2011, which resulted in them taking a combined 35 per cent stake. The deal helped the bank avoid nationalisation as the State took over the rest of the system.

Fairfax originally had an 8.7 per cent stake, but cut its holdings in share placings over the past two years.

Mr Ross (79) who exited his entire investment in 2014, has emerged in recent weeks as US president-elect Donal Trump’s pick for Commerce Secretary.