Bank of Ireland’s pre-tax profit last year fell by 16% to just over €1bn

Bank of Ireland made a pre-tax profit of just more than €1 billion last year, down from €1.2 billion in 2015, according to results published Friday.

The bank said it expects to pay a dividend in 2018 in respect of the current financial year. This would be the first dividend payments since the crash in late 2008.

A dividend had been expected to be announced this year but the effects of Brexit and a widening pension deficit last year resulted in the bank postponing it for 12 months.

Chief financial officer Andrew Keating told analysts that the bank expects to resume its dividend payment in the first half of 2018, at a “modest” level. It would build over time to about 50 per cent of its “sustainable profits”.

Its net interest income declined by 7 per cent to just under €2.3 billion. Other income grew by 1.7 per cent to €842 million with its operating income declining to €3.1 billion from just under €3.3 billion previously.

The bank said the reduced income was due to a foreign exchange impact relating to its UK business, the continued low interest rate environment, and impacts on its liquid asset portfolio.

Fees paid to the State under the eligible liabilities guarantee scheme doubled in the year to €20 million but the bank said this would be the final payment due under the scheme, which has been closed.

Bank of Ireland also paid €38 million to the State in a bank levy.

All of its divisions were profitable during the year. However, profits at its UK retail division (down 24 per cent in sterling terms), and its corporate and treasury unit declined during the year.

Growth in core loans books of €1.7 billion was achieved during the year and it continued to be the largest lender to the Irish economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bank achieved a net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, of 2.19 per cent for the period, with a run rate of 2.27 per cent in the second half of the year.

It reduced non-performing loans by €4.1 billion to €7.9 billion in the year with defaulted loans reduced by €3.7 billion to €7.9 billion.

Commenting on the results, Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher said: “Our business is performing in line with the strategic objectives we have set ourselves. The group generated an underlying profit before tax of €1.1 billion in 2016. We are maintaining strong organic generation of capital and our fully loaded CET 1 ratio increased by 100 basis points during the year to 12.3 per cent.

“Our core loan books continue to grow and we remain the largest lender to the Irish economy, providing €6.7 billion of new credit to personal and business customers in Ireland.

“In addition, we generated further borrowing customers in Ireland through loan book acquisitions of €200 million. Our net interest margin grew by 16 basis points in the second half of 2016 to 2.27 per cent. We continue to reduce our non-performing loans, by €4.1 billion or 34 per cent since December 2015, and our impairment charges have continued to fall.

“In addition, political events, in particular the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, may impact on our customers and our business growth in the coming years.

“Nevertheless, we remain confident that the substantial progress the group has made in recent years along with the strength of our franchises and the benefits of our diversified business model position us well to take advantage of the opportunities and to mitigate risks ensuing from these and other geopolitical developments.”

In an interview with Newstalk radio, Mr Boucher said the bank’s investment in its IT infrastructure would soak up between €175 million and €225 million of its capital annually for the next four years.

He said it was too early for Bank of Ireland to put a cost on redress for customers in Ireland who might have been denied a tracker mortgage rate in recent years. Mr Boucher said Bank of Ireland was still in the middle of its review of loans, which was ordered across the industry by the Central Bank of Ireland.

He said the bank had identified some 600 customers who should have been provided with a tracker rate and, where possible, they have been restored to this lower rate.