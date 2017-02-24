Bank of Ireland reports underlying profit of €1.07bn for 2016

Bank of Ireland has reported an underlying profit of €1.07 billion in 2016, according to full year results published Friday. The bank said all of its divisions were profitable during the year.

The bank also said it expects to pay a dividend in 2018 in respect of the current financial year. Its aim to pay a “sustainable dividend” was unchanged. This would be the first dividend payments since the crash in late 2008.

Growth in core loans books of €1.7 billion was achieved during the year and it continued to be the largest lender to the Irish economy.

The bank achieved a net interest margin, a key measure of profitabiliity, of 2.19 per cent for the period, with a run rate of 2.27 per cent in the second half of the year.

It reduced non-performing loans by €4.1 billion in the year with defaulted loans reduced by €3.7 billlion.

Commenting on the results, Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher said: “Our business is performing in line with the strategic objectives we have set ourselves. All trading divisions are profitable and have contributed to our strong financial performance during the period.

“The group generated an underlying profit before tax of €1.1 billion in 2016. We are maintaining strong organic generation of capital and our fully loaded CET 1 ratio increased by 100 basis points during the year to 12.3 per cent.

“Our core loan books continue to grow and we remain the largest lender to the Irish economy, providing €6.7 billion of new credit to personal and business customers in Ireland.

“In addition, we generated further borrowing customers in Ireland through loan book acquisitions of €200 million. Our net interest margin grew by 16 basis points in the second half of 2016 to 2.27 per cent. We continue to reduce our non-performing loans, by €4.1 billion or 34 per cent since December 2015, and our impairment charges have continued to fall.

“This year has seen significant developments for the group. We have commenced a programme to replace our Core Banking Platforms, an investment which will underpin our franchises for the next generation.

“In addition, political events, in particular the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, may impact on our customers and our business growth in the coming years.

“Nevertheless, we remain confident that the substantial progress the group has made in recent years along with the strength of our franchises and the benefits of our diversified business model position us well to take advantage of the opportunities and to mitigate risks ensuing from these and other geopolitical developments.”