Bank of Ireland may exceed State limits on pay to lure new CEO

Bank of Ireland may have the flexibility to offer a pay package higher than the State-imposed limits to its next chief executive.

The remuneration of the outgoing chief executive Richie Boucher exceeded the limits and according to the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan: “If they appoint somebody significant from outside, I think the parameters for negotiating pay will be somewhere in line with Mr Boucher’s case.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday the minister said: “It’ll depend on who the appointment is. I have not a proposal yet in front of me.”

While the chief executives of bailed-out banks have had their pay capped at €500,000, Mr Boucher’s has been above that level since his 2009 appointment. His salary was €690,000 last year but total compensation reached €958,000.

The Government retains a 14 per cent stake in the bank.

AIB investors

Meanwhile, Mr Noonan said that pay caps has not been raised with him as an issue for potential investors in AIB, which is being prepared for an initial public offering as early as next month.

He said that “all the preliminary steps are being crossed successfully” in relation to AIB’s long-awaited return to the main stock markets in Dublin and London.

“But it’ll be mid-May before we reach the point of no return,” Mr Noonan said. “I’m getting advice from my offficals who are getting advice from banking advisers [retained by the Department of Finance].”