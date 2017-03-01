Bank of Ireland customers experiencing problems online

Bank of Ireland has said it is investigating an issue that has led to some customers being unable to access their accounts online.

The issue, which arose on Wednesday, led to a high volume of activity on the bank’s Twitter account.

A spokeswoman for Bank of Ireland said she could not disclose the number of customers affected.

In a statement, the bank said it was working to resolve the matter.

“We are aware that some of our customers are experiencing difficulties accessing online and mobile app banking,” it said. “We are investigating this and working to resolve this as soon as possible.”