Bank of Ireland appoints ex-Aon executive as chief operating officer

Bank of Ireland has appointed Lewis Love as its new chief operating officer, responsible for its group manufacturing division.

He will take up this role on Monday and will also be a member of the group’s executive committee. Mr Lewis fills a vacancy left by Senan Murphy who departed late last year to become CRH’s finance director.

A lawyer by training, Mr Lewis returns to Bank of Ireland, where he previously spent three years and served as head of asset and liability management.

Aon

He has spent the past eight years with insurer Aon, most recently as global chief procurement officer. His range of responsibilities at Aon included the management of global procurement spend, global real estate, and shared service strategy as well as management of certain of its captive activities in India and Poland.

Mr Lewis is a graduate of both the State University of New York at Buffalo and New York Law School, and worked in legal roles between 1985 and 1990 with several New York law firms.

He also held roles in Westpac Banking Corporation, Washington Mutual and Barclays Bank.

In a note to staff yesterday, Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher said Mr Lewis would bring “extensive experience” to his role.

“Group manufacturing plays a critical role in the functioning of the Bank of Ireland group and the serving of our customers,” Mr Boucher said. “I know that you will join with me in welcoming Lewis to his very important role . . . helping manage our businesses today and shaping our group for the future.”

Bank of Ireland’s group manufacturing provides a range of services to the group, across technology, infrastructure and operations.