Bank of Ireland announces partnership with US trade portal

Bank of Ireland has announced a strategic tie-up with US trade group WebPort Global ina bid to help SME customers wishing to open up new trade routes.

WebPort Global is a specialist platform designed to support firms wishing to develop or expand their export capabilities.

The service, which introduces firms to purchasing and selling opportunities abroad, will now be available free to Bank of Ireland customers.

Mark Cunningham, the bank’s director of business banking, said: “We understand the challenges facing our SME customers seeking to expand abroad and we know that for those aiming to access international markets, any assistance we can give is appreciated.”

“ In the wake of the UK’s recent Brexit decision, there is an ever greater need for SMEs to expand into new markets and as Ireland’s number one business bank, our exclusive partnership with WebPort Global will offer a fast-track advantage for many of our customers,” he said.

Maureen Pace, president of WebPort Global, said:“Built for the SME sector, WebPort Global helps companies build trusted professional relationships, source opportunities, and share expertise, assisting SME’s to conduct business in a global marketplace.”