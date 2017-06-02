AXA insurance Ireland appoints new chairman

Dick O’Driscoll has been appointed as the chairman of AXA insurance Ireland. An announcement from the company said that Mr O’Driscoll has been a member of the board since 2010.

He is understood to hold a number of other insurance and reinsurance board positions, having previously been the managing director at Aviva General Insurance.

“With over 35 years experience within the Irish insurance industry, Dick brings a wealth of knowledge which will ensure that AXA insurance Ireland will continue to be successful and lead the way in our markets”, said Phil Bradley, AXA Ireland chief executive.