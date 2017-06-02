AXA insurance Ireland appoints new chairman
Dick O’Driscoll joins as chairman having been on board since 2010
AXA Insurance Ireland has appointed Dick O’Driscoll as the group’s Chairman.
Dick O’Driscoll has been appointed as the chairman of AXA insurance Ireland. An announcement from the company said that Mr O’Driscoll has been a member of the board since 2010.
He is understood to hold a number of other insurance and reinsurance board positions, having previously been the managing director at Aviva General Insurance.
“With over 35 years experience within the Irish insurance industry, Dick brings a wealth of knowledge which will ensure that AXA insurance Ireland will continue to be successful and lead the way in our markets”, said Phil Bradley, AXA Ireland chief executive.