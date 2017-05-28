Aon’s sponsorship of women’s rugby gets under way

Ireland women’s rugby head coach Tom Tierney, captain Niamh Briggs and outhalf Nora Stapleton launched insurance, pensions and investment broker Aon’s sponsorship of the national team and Women’s Rugby World Cup at the weekend.

Aon is sponsoring the national team and is also a partner of the overall event, which kicks off on August 9th. Ian Thornton, managing director of the firm’s employee benefits business in Ireland, said that women’s rugby had evolved to become a global sport.

“Aon is proud to be an official partner of the Irish Women’s Rugby Team since 2014, and a sponsor of this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup,” he said.