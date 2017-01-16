Anglo director Pat Whelan fined for failing to keep record of loan

The former director of lending with Anglo Irish Bank, Pat Whelan, has been fined €3,000 for failing to keep a proper register of a fraudulent €8 million loan made to former bank director William McAteer.

McAteer who was director of finance in the bank will be sentenced next week for obtaining the loan from Anglo on September 29th, 2008, as the bank was on the brink of collapse.

Last month McAteer (66) of Greenrath, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, pleaded guilty to obtaining a loan of €8 million from Anglo on September 29th, 2008 which he secured against his shares in the bank. He then used the money to pay off a personal loan he obtained from Bank of Ireland.

The court was told today that the loan was formulated by Anglo’s executive board of directors to prevent the Anglo shares owned by McAteer being sold off, which would have further damaged confidence in the bank.

Mr Whelan (54) of Coast Road, Malahide pleaded guilty to an offence of failing to maintain a register in respect of the granting on September 29th, 2008 by the bank of a loan to another director of the bank.

Judge Martin Nolan noted that Mr Whelan’s offence was a regulatory one which doesn’t carry a custodial sentence. He said the recording of loans to directors was “of great importance” but that he was satisfied Mr Whelan was not aware of the precise regulations. The judge imposed a €3,000 fine. The maximum he could have imposed was €12,697.

McAteer will be sentenced next Monday.