Analysis: Game on for AIB as stock listing nears

To quote Shakespeare, the game is afoot for AIB and its plans to return to a full stock market listing. The payment of a €250 million dividend, which requires the formal approval of shareholders at the bank’s agm, is another step on this journey.

AIB chief executive Bernard Byrne described the dividend payment as a “highlight” of the results. He told Bloomberg that the markets were in a “sweet spot” at the moment and, with strong investor sentiment towards Ireland, the bank was ready to IPO whenever the Government gave the signal.

With the State having appointed various advisers in the past three months, this points to a possible flotation in May, which the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has indicated would represent the first window of opportunity this year.

In terms of its underlying business, AIB had another strong year in 2016, producing a profit of about €1 billion. Its pretax surplus fell by about 10 per cent to just under €1.7 billion but this largely reflected a 68 per cent drop in provision writebacks to €294 million, mixed with other one-off items.

Its overall loan book continues to contract but AIB did have a strong year of new lending. In the Republic, mortgage lending rose by 22 per cent, personal loans increased by 36 per cent, business lending was up 9 per cent, with corporate loans 8 per cent ahead.

AIB’s mortgage share is now a plump 36 per cent, helped by it offering the lowest standard variable rate in the market. It’s worth noting that Bank of Ireland’s share is 25 per cent.

In his briefing with analysts, Byrne forecast that the total mortgage market in the Republic would double in the next few years as the housing market normalises.

On the flip side, negative sentiment around Brexit hit lending in the UK, with drawdowns down by 20 per cent.

Legacy issues

And then there are legacy issues.

AIB cut its non-performing loans by a substantial €4 billion during the year. This book has declined by €20 billion by the end of 2013.

This is impressive progress but at €9.1 billion, its NPLs remain at elevated levels. Byrne told RTÉ Radio that one or two loan portfolio sales might be on the cards as the bank seeks to address the issue amid pressure from the Single Supervisory Mechanism.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, given that politicians here are totally opposed to owner-occupied mortgages in arrears being sold to private equity groups, or vulture funds as some like to characterise them.

The mortgage tracker review is another legacy issue that has the potential for reputational damage. To date, AIB has made a provision of €190 million to cover the cost of the review and financial compensation and redress for customers.

AIB has engaged with 2,600 customers identified as being denied a tracker rate and Byrne will now be hoping to draw a line under this episode.

AIB was a basket case in the aftermath of the financial crash here and its achievement in returning to profitability, paying a dividend and being on the cusp of returning to a main stock market listing has to be respected, especially in light of the woes still being felt by counterparts in Greece and Italy.

However, much still remains to be done. It continues to owe about €17 billion in capital to taxpayers and it will take years to fully privatise the bank.

Brexit and other geopolitical issues create uncertainty around the economy while competitors are likely to sharpen their loan offerings and compete more aggressively having finally emerged into the post-crash light.