Alter Domus creates 60 jobs with new office in Cork

Financial and administrative services provider Alter Domus has created 60 new jobs with the opening of a new office in Co Cork.

This is the company’s second office in the Republic.

Alter Domus chief executive Laurent Vanderweyen said Ireland was “an attractive jurisdiction” for the company to further expand.

“Dublin is a popular investment structuring destination for non-European fund managers, particularly from the US, looking for an entry point into the European market,” he said.

“Alter Domus...recognises the strategic importance of further building its presence in Ireland as this jurisdiction continues to attract interest from our clients in North America, the United Kingdom and beyond.”

Reacting to the development, both Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O Connor and IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan highlighted the Republic’s role as a “committed member of the EU”.

“Ireland remains a committed member of the EU, benefitting from the many advantages that EU membership brings, including bilateral trade agreements with 3rd countries providing market access opportunities and a common predictable legal and regulatory framework,” said Ms Mitchell O’Connor.

“I’m confident that you will have no difficulty sourcing the skills you require for your international centre of excellence and I look forward to watching you grow in the coming years.”

She added it was “a great win” for the Republic and Co Cork.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said it was “fantastic” that the company is expanding its footprint in the Republic.

“As a committed member of the EU, Ireland has a lot to offer with a proven track record with international financial services and a strong commitment to the single market,” he said.

“We look forward to working closely with the Alter Domus as they continue to grow their business in Ireland.”