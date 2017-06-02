Allianz increases number of sponsored stadiums to 7 with Juventus deal

Juventus football club’s stadium in Turin will be rebranded as Allianz stadium until from June 2023 the group announced Friday.

The agreement for naming rights of the more than 41,000 seat stadium increases the number of Allianz stadiums across the world to seven. Some of the insurers current stadium locations include Munich, Sydney, London and Sao Paulo.

Sergio Balbinot, Member of the Board of Management at Allianz SE, said: “As Allianz, we are particularly satisfied with this arrangement, as this unique stadium is one of the established hubs in the soccer world”.

“It’s with great pleasure that we welcome Allianz into our family of partners for something very special — the naming of our home,” said Giorgio Ricci, head of global partnerships and corporate revenues at Juventus.

Since its inaugural use by Juventus Football Club 2011, the Turin based stadium has hosted over 6 million visitors.