All-out strike at Bus Éireann to begin next Monday

The National Bus and Rail Union has said its members at Bus Éireann will commence an all-out strike from next Monday.

It said it was to coincide with the planned implementation by management at the company of a survival plan without agreement.The company proposed 55 changes, although it has shelved immediate plans to cut wages.

On Monday, Bus Éireann management informed staff it is to begin closing down some existing routes from next month.

It has also said it will reduce the frequency of services on routes to Limerick and Galway in March.

In a letter issued to staff on Monday on how it plans to deal with its financial crisis, it said the X7 Dublin-Clonmel service will end on March 12th,the Athlone-Westport service will cease to operate from April 16th and the Dublin-Derry route will be shut down on May 28th.

Bus Éireann said the number of daily services on Dublin-Limerick (X12), and Dublin–Galway (20/X20) would be reduced from March.

