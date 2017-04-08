All change in the upper ranks of the Central Bank

Cantillon: Governor Philip Lane has big decisions to make about future of regulator

Central Bank governor Philip Lane: “It makes sense to have a little bit of reconfiguration.” Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Central Bank governor Philip Lane: “It makes sense to have a little bit of reconfiguration.” Photograph: Cyril Byrne

 

With Cyril Roux on gardening leave as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland and Bernard Sheridan having assumed his duties in an interim capacity, attention has turned to how the regulator plans to fill the role on a more permanent basis.

Roux’s remit was broad, covering financial regulation across a number of headings. Meanwhile, Sharon Donnery is deputy governor for central banking. A report on Bloomberg on Friday suggested that the Central Bank was now considering splitting the role in two.

One model could involve prudential regulation and consumer protection being separated into different roles. An alternative one involves the regulation of domestic banks being separated out from the oversight of the large international financial sector here. This might make sense if there is an influx of firms and investment funds into Ireland post-Brexit.

The regulator declined to comment on the report.

Central Bank governor Philip Lane was quizzed by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty about his plans to fill the role, which has yet to be advertised, even though Roux resigned in February.

“The scale of financial regulation is so demanding, we are trying to come up with a configuration which ensures that entire sphere is promptly handled,” the governor said. “Within a number of weeks, we will have a revised set-up. Until that set-up is there, I do not want to launch a competition [to fill Roux’s position]. It will be soon but it makes sense to have a little bit of reconfiguration which we are working through.”

Sheridan is currently the director of consumer protection, a position that he will combine with his interim role as deputy governor (financial regulation) until the autumn, when he will take up the role of director of corporate affairs.

This is a position that will become vacant in the autumn when John Coyle leaves the regulator.

So the decks are clear for the governor to implement change in the structure of the leadership team.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.