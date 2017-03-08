AIG picks Luxembourg over Dublin as post-Brexit base

Hopes that global insurance giant AIG might to relocate its European regional headquarters to Dublin from London following the UK’s decision to quit the EU have been dashed with Luxembourg selected for the switch.

It is understood that Dublin finished as runner-up to Luxembourg from a shortlist of locations across Europe that were considered by the American insurer.

The IDA is believed to have made a strong pitch to AIG for Dublin to become its new regional headquarters and there will be disappointment that the investment was not secured.

AIG currently employs about 400 staff in Ireland, across a range of activities including property casualty, IT, treasury and asset management. It also owns health insurer Laya, which is number two in the the market to State-owned VHI and has more than 450 staff.

Its employee headcount here has grown significantly in recent years and the company is expected to continue to add jobs in Ireland, in spite of missing out on the regional headquarters.

AIG has made a significant investment in the Irish market, acquiring Laya in 2015 and investing heavily in marketing and advertising. It is the title sponsor of Dublin GAA, a contract worth about €800,000 a year to the All Ireland football champions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, AIG said the move to Luxembourg would ensure the “continued smooth operation of its business across the European Economic Area and Switzerland” once the UK leaves the EU.

From 2019, AIG proposes to have two subsidiary insurance companies in Europe - one in the UK to write local business and one in Luxembourg to write EEA and Swiss business, which will have branches across the region.

AIG currently writes business in Europe from a single insurance company based in the UK, AIG Europe Limited.

The UK is AIG’s largest single operation in Europe. The company said it would continue to support its European operations from the UK, which is a core market where it will continue to invest and grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Baldwin, chief executive of AIG Europe described the decision as a “decisive move” by the insurer. “AIG sees opportunity in the ongoing resilience of the UK insurance market,” he said. “At the same time, we are ensuring that our clients and partners experience no disruption from the UK’s EU exit. Our Luxembourg company will be complementary to our existing structure and will be part of our single European module.”