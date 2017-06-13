AIB shares plunge as investors digest IPO price range

AIB shares plunged by more than 28 per cent in early trading on the junior market in Dublin as investors digested the price range at which the State intends to sell stock in the bank in the coming weeks. By mid-morning, the drop had reduced, but shares were still almost 18 per cent lower at €5.35.

Many small, speculative investors had ignored repeated warnings from the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan in recent few years that AIB’s stock - of which only 0.2 per cent remained tradable after the State seized the bank in 2010 - had been overvalued amid thin trading volumes.

While the shares spiked late last month at €9.20, the Department of Finance Michael Noonan revealed on Monday that it plans to sell as much as a 28.8 per cent stake in the bank at between €3.90 and €4.90 per share around June 23rd. This implies a value of between €10.6 billion and €13.2 billion for the bank.

Middle of range

Shares in the bank fell by 28.5 per cent to €4.65 in early trading on Tuesday - albeit with less than 6,500 of the group’s 2.7 billion shares changing hands - as the price moved to about the middle of the pricing range set for the initial public offering (IPO).

The overvaluation of AIB first emerged in August 2011 when investors ignored a surge in the number of shares in issuance as taxpayers pumped the final amount of a total €20.8 billion rescue of the bank during the crisis.

At one stage, the bank was notionally Europe’s fifth-largest bank by market value, at over €60 billion, even as it was posting record losses. That was quivalent to nearly the State’s entire €64 billion bill for saving the banking system during the crisis and the €67.5 billion interntaional credit line the Government was forced to accept in 2010 .