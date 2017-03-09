AIB sets out targets ahead of potential share offering

AIB plans to target a net interest margin (NIM) of 2.4 per cent over the next three to five years and a cost-income ratio of less than 50 per cent by the end of 2019, it will tell analysts at its Capital Markets Day in London on Thursday morning.

AIB’s NIM in 2016 was 2.23 per cent, including guarantee fees paid to the State, while its cost-income ratio was 56 per cent.

In a stock exchange announcement, the bank said it expects to have a strong capital base with a normalised fully loaded core equity tier 1 target of 13 per cent. This metric was 15.3 per cent last year.

It also expects to achieve a return on tangible equity of more than 10 per cent.

“Furthermore, the bank has proposed a dividend of €250 million, the first dividend payment to ordinary shareholders since the first half of 2008 and the first step towards a normalised dividend payout ratio,” the bank said.

The analysts briefing today is regarded as an opportunity to brief analysts of its medium term prospects and targets ahead of an initial public offering of its shares, which the Minister for Finance told the cabinet this week could be as early as May or June this year.

Mr Noonan also told his colleagues in Government that he would sell shares to small retail investors as well as institutions, with 25 per cent of the bank being offered to the market. It is expected to take a main listing on the Dublin and London stock exchanges.