AIB sell-off moves closer as search begins for IPO appointments

An initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Allied Irish Banks has moved a step closer following the decision by the Department of Finance to initiate a tender process to select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist in a potential listing of the bank.

These firms will play key roles in underwriting the flotation process. The appointments will be made following a tender competition involving the members of “lot three” of the department’s capital markets distribution panel. This was set up in 2014 and contains 12 Irish and international groups.

The successful companies will be appointed until July 2018 providing the State with “optionality” on the timing of a potential flotation of AIB shares through 2017 and 2018.

This announcement comes a day after AIB announced a €1.7 billion pre-tax profit and proposed the payment of a €250 million dividend, its first since the crash in late 2008. AIB’s chief executive Bernard Byrne said the bank was “ready” for a stock market listing whenever the Government decided to move.

Main markets

The State is expected to offer 25 per cent of AIB’s shares to institutional investors in an IPO process that would see it list on the main markets in Dublin and London.

Earlier this year, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan indicated that May or June would be the first window of opportunity for flotation.

In December, the department appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy and Deutsche Bank as “global co-ordinators” to assist in a potential IPO. Rothschild had previously been appointed as independent financial adviser to the department for the project.

In February, Gordon MRM in Dublin and London-based Citigate Dewe Rogerson were appointed jointly as PR advisers for the flotation.

Earlier this week, Mr Noonan said AIB’s full-year results confirmed that this was an appropriate time to consider an IPO. The proposed appointment of bookrunners and co-lead managers is another preparatory step in that process.