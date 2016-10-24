AIB says online services working again after technical issues

AIB has resolved technical problems that earlier today impacted business customers using online banking services.

The State-owned lender said customers should now have full access to services after intermittent problems were reported this afternoon. The problem affected business banking, rather than consumer services.

This is not the first time that AIB, which has more than a million active users of its online services, has reported technical problems.

In July and August customers experienced difficulties access services, with many being advised to use internet banking as an alternative to mobile services until problems were resolved.

Bank of Ireland customers also suffered due to a technical glitch that temporarily affected debit card users in late June.