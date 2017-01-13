AIB makes it back to investment grade for first time since 2010

AIB’s creditworthiness has been raised to “investment grade” at Standard & Poor’s, one of the world’s main ratings agencies, for the first time since 2010.

S&P said on Friday that it has raised its view on AIB to BBB- from BB+, which was classified as “junk”, with its new rating still nine levels below the agency’s top AAA stance.

Separately, S&P has raised its rating on Bank of Ireland by one level to BBB.