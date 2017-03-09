AIB could pay special dividends to shareholders

AIB chief executive Bernard Byrne sees the “potential” for the bank to pay special dividends to shareholders from surplus capital in the coming years as its balance sheet normalises.

Speaking to analysts in London on Thursday as part of the bank’s capital markets day, Mr Byrne indicated that AIB wants to move to a normalised dividend payment ratio, to bring it in line with the level of payouts made by European banks.

AIB announced last week that it would pay a €250 million dividend to ordinary shareholders this year. This will mark its first dividend payment since late 2008.

Mr Byrne didn’t put any specific figures on what size of dividend would be paid or the level of payout. The dividend payment proposed for 2016 equated to about 15 per cent of its pre-tax profit for the year.

The State would be the biggest beneficiary of any special dividend. It owns 99.9 per cent of AIB but plans to offer 25 per cent of the bank to institutional and retail investors in an initial public offering, possibly in May or June.

Credit unions

Mr Byrne said the bank also plans to target the large market share in personal loans held by credit unions as a means of growing its new lending in the coming years.

He said credit unions hold about a 50 per cent share of personal loans in Ireland while AIB’s is 15 per cent, even though its share of current accounts is 37 per cent.

He said the bank now wants to take “some of that market share” by using its mobile and digital capabilities to attract new business.

Some 72 per cent of AIB’s personal loans are now applied for online and it can provide approval within three hours.

AIB has a 45 per cent share of the under-25 market in Ireland and a share of more than 30 per cent for under 45s. It sees these age groups as key targets for lending growth.

Mr Byrne predicted that new mortgage lending in Ireland would normalise at about €10 billion in the coming years, for a market of between 25,000 and 30,000 new houses a year.

Mortgage peak

At peak, the new mortgage lending ran at €40 billion a year in the Republic.

New mortgage lending amounted to about €5.6 billion last year and is predicted to rise to between €6.5 billion and €7 billion in 2017.

AIB has also indicated that it plans to target a net interest margin (NIM) of 2.4 per cent over the next three to five years and a cost-income ratio of less than 50 per cent by the end of 2019.

AIB’s NIM in 2016 was 2.23 per cent, including guarantee fees paid to the State, while its cost-income ratio was 56 per cent.

In a stock exchange announcement, the bank said it expects to have a strong capital base with a normalised fully loaded core equity tier 1 target of 13 per cent. This metric was 15.3 per cent last year.

It also expects to achieve a return on tangible equity of more than 10 per cent.

The London briefing is regarded as an opportunity to informanalysts of its medium-term prospects and targets ahead of an IPO on the main Dublin and London stock markets.