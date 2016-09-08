AIB chief says bank is ‘fixed’ and ready for IPO

AIB chief executive Bernard Byrne said on Thursday that the bank has been “fixed” and is ready for a stock market IPO whenever the Government decides to press the button.

In a speech delivered to the Leinster Society of Chartered Accountants in Dublin, Mr Byrne said: “We have fixed the bank, done the work and made it more efficient.”

He said the next phase was about making the bank more “agile, flexible and nimble” with investment in new technologies and consideration of partnerships and joint ventures.

This would require AIB to “add new capital to support growth”.

He said that while the timing of an IPO would be affected by events such as Brexit, markets always bounce back.

“We have to position the bank to be ready when markets bounce back,” he said, adding that AIB was now in “good shape” and “robust”.

Whenever the Government decides to press ahead with an IPO of shares, “we’ll be ready to do that”, Mr Byrne said.

He acknowledged that the timing was a matter for the Government and the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan.

AIB is 99.9 per cent owned by the State having received a €20.8 billion bailout from taxpayers post the crash in 2008.