AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB hit with €6.5m increase to pay for regulation

AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB face having to pay an extra €6.5 million between them this year to cover the cost of being regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

This emerges in the Central Bank’s guide to funding regulations for 2016, which shows that its budget for regulating the financial sector will rise this year by 8 per cent to €148.3 million.

At present, the cost of regulating financial services companies is split 50-50 between the firms and the Central Bank, with some exceptions.

For example, AIB (including EBS), Bank of Ireland and PTSB, who were covered by the Government’s eligible liabilities guarantee scheme from 2009, pay all of the cost of their regulation, while credit unions, have their fees capped at €1.4 million a year.

The domestic banks will pay €29.9 million between them this year, up from €23.4 million. This is the biggest contribution by any category of firms.

Insurers will pay €17.4 million, up €2.2 million on 2015, while securities and investment firms, and investment fund service providers must pay €12.4 million, up from €10.7 million previously.

At the other end of the scale, some 39 moneylenders will pay €391,000 between them while 13 bureaux de change will pay €12,000.

In total, the various firms are being asked to pay €79.1 million to cover their share of the cost of regulation in 2016. This represents a rise of 19 per cent on the €66.2 million they paid last year.

The regulator had previously proposed recouping all of the cost of regulation from the companies but this met with opposition from the firms and the Central Bank appears to have settled on the old formula for this year.

The costs include an adjusted shortfall of €2.6 million relating to 2015, of which unpaid levies represented half of the deficit.

The Central Bank said the budget for this year reflects the growth of the financial sector and number of firms and funds regulated, notably in the IFSC.

It also noted the additional mandates, number and complexity of the financial regulations that the Central Bank is tasked with supervising and enforcing, and the the phased roll-out of measures detailed in its strategic plan, including addressing IMF recommendations such as bringing low-impact supervision up to an acceptable standard of intensity, improving its IT infrastructure, and the increased cost of contested enforcement actions.

The funding regulations took effect on October 4th, with the various institutions expected to pay the levy within 28 days of receiving their invoice.