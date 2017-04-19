AIB appoints Deirdre Hannigan as chief risk officer

AIB has appointed Deirdre Hannigan from the NTMA as chief risk officer. She will take up the role on April 24th.

Ms Hannigan started her career in retail banking with AIB before becoming a senior manager with the company’s corporate banking team. She subsequently worked with Rabobank and Bank of Ireland before joining General Electric capital where she ultimately became the international director of global credit risk review.

She joins the bank from the National Treasury Management Agency, where she was chief risk officer for over two years.

Ms Hannigan is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Institute of Bankers as well as an Institute of Directors chartered director.

“Deirdre takes up this key position in AIB at a very important stage of our journey. The risk function plays a pivotal role in our business as we work to deliver a bank with compelling, sustainable capital returns”, said AIB chief executive, Bernard Byrne. AIB is planning a market IPO in the near future and is likely to have been keen to fill the role in advance of this.

The chief risk officer position in the bank was most recently held by Dominic Clarke who started in the job in November 2014 and left in January of this year.