AA Ireland joins with Aviva to offer life insurance

AA Ireland, the roadside assistance and insurance provider, is moving into the life insurance market in partnership with Aviva.

AA Ireland, which was acquired from London-listed AA plc in July by the Carlyle Cardinal Ireland Fund for €156.6 million, had previously said it wanted to get into the life insurance market.

“The AA has always been about trying new things so this is a highly significant opportunity for us to work in partnership with Aviva, who are already a key partner on our motor insurance panel, to develop and launch new propositions to meet the changing needs of the Irish market,” said John Farrell, commercial director at AA Ireland, which employs 480 people across the country.